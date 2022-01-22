COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | CDC says boosters provide ‘added protection’ against Omicron

South Africa

A woman takes pictures of the Forbidden City after an overnight snowfall as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Beijing, China, January 22, 2022.
Poland reports new daily record of 40,876 Covid cases

Poland reported a record 40,876 new daily Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the health ministry said, as the Omicron variant takes hold across the country.

Authorities have said the latest wave of the pandemic will drive case numbers to levels not yet seen in Poland, with estimates of the peak ranging from 60,000 to as many as 140,000 daily infections.

January 22 2022 - 10:27

Medicine deliveries the future after Covid-19 proves their worth: UCT researchers

When Covid-19 hit SA and stigmatisation was at its peak, many healthcare workers were shunned in their communities due to fear of the virus.

So when two Cape Town clinics started doing home visits to patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) — those most at risk of Covid-19 complications — some  were reluctant to take part.

But thanks to healthcare workers’ perseverance, the crisis-management strategies they introduced to accommodate these patients has paid off.

According to a new study by the University of Cape Town (UCT), managing stable NCD patients at home rather than at clinics, is the future and should be retained even after pandemic.

January 22 2022 - 10:21

Tokyo daily Covid-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day

Tokyo recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 infections for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday as the Omicron variant continued to spread rapidly.

The capital city had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said a day after reinstatement of curbs that are set to run until February 13. 

January 22 2022 - 09:45

Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay confined to closed venues

The Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay will be cordoned off from the public because of concern about the spread of the coronavirus, organizers said.

January 22 2022 - 09:32

WHO panel recommends Pfizer shot for 5-11 year olds

The World Health Organization has recommended extending the use of a reduced dosage of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old.

January 22 2022 - 09:15

Data shows Covid-19 may be retreating in the US

New Covid-19 cases are falling in parts of the United States hardest hit by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, according to a Reuters analysis of public-health data, offering an early indication the virus might once again be on retreat.

January 22 2022 - 09:00

CDC says boosters provide ‘added protection’ against Omicron

Three U.S. studies show that a third dose of an mRNA vaccine is key to fighting the Omicron coronavirus variant, providing 90% protection against hospitalization due to Covid-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a speech on Friday.

 

