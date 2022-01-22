COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | CDC says boosters provide ‘added protection’ against Omicron

January 22 2022 - 10:27

Medicine deliveries the future after Covid-19 proves their worth: UCT researchers

When Covid-19 hit SA and stigmatisation was at its peak, many healthcare workers were shunned in their communities due to fear of the virus.

So when two Cape Town clinics started doing home visits to patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) — those most at risk of Covid-19 complications — some were reluctant to take part.

But thanks to healthcare workers’ perseverance, the crisis-management strategies they introduced to accommodate these patients has paid off.

According to a new study by the University of Cape Town (UCT), managing stable NCD patients at home rather than at clinics, is the future and should be retained even after pandemic.