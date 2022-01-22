South Africa

Gauteng deputy principal shot dead in school driveway

22 January 2022 - 15:38
A deputy principal was shot dead at a school in Tembisa, Gauteng.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A Gauteng deputy principal was gunned down in the school driveway on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the incident happened at Phomolong Secondary School in Thembisa around 2.50pm. Masondo said police have launched a manhunt for the killers.

“The motive for the murder cannot be confirmed at this stage. Preliminary investigation revealed there were three suspects driving in a white vehicle,” said Masondo.

Masondo appealed to the public to assist police with information to unravel the murder.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was devastated by the murder of the 50-year-old deputy principal, who he did not identify.

“Three gunmen suddenly appeared and allegedly shot her three times through the passenger window. Subsequently, she got out of her car, trying to evade the hailstorm of bullets, but she fell just beside the car,” said education department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

TimesLIVE

