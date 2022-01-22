South Africa

Hawks seize drugs worth R1.2m in Beaufort West, suspect arrested

22 January 2022 - 09:36
Hawks officers seized drugs worth R1.2m in Beaufort West.
Image: Orrin Singh

The Hawks seized drugs worth R1.2m in Beaufort West in the Western Cape on Friday and arrested a 35-year-old suspect.

Zinzi Hani, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, said the consignment was destined for Cape Town.

Hani said the bust was a joint operation between the Hawks and Beaufort West's K9 unit and flying squad.  

“The team stopped a white truck during a vehicle check point on the N1 highway near Beaufort West travelling from Johannesburg destined for Cape Town,” said Hani.

“A search of the truck was conducted, and two brown boxes containing 20,000 suspected Mandrax tablets were found and seized for further investigation.  

“The suspect is due in the Beaufort West magistrate's court on Monday ... on a charge of dealing in illicit drugs worth an estimated street value of R1.2m.”

