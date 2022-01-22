South Africa

Limpopo businessman in court for alleged farm machinery fraud

22 January 2022 - 09:45
A Limpopo businessman, Johannes Jakobus Louwrens, is in court on fraud charges related to the sale of faulty farm machinery.
A Limpopo businessman has been hauled to court for alleged fraud involving farming equipment worth R121,000.

Johannes Jakobus Louwrens, 43, appeared in the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the charges stem from a 2019 incident in which Louwrens allegedly delivered faulty farming equipment to a client and failed to fix it. Maluleke said Louwrens also did not pay back the money.

“In September 2019, the victim allegedly bought farming machinery from the company owned by the accused to the tune of R121,125 and a delivery was made. It is reported that when the victim inspected the machinery, he realised that they were faulty and returned them to the company,” said Maluleke.

“It is further reported that when the victim made a follow-up to check if the machinery was fixed, he could not get hold of the accused and the money was never paid back.”

Maluleke said the matter was reported to the directorate’s serious commercial crime investigation unit.

“After a successful investigation, Louwrens was served with summons to appear in court the very same day,” said Maluleke.

The matter was postponed to March 4.

