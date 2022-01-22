Low-flying pilot ‘hit power line, shone landing light at cars then asked passengers to lie’

A pilot taking three passengers on a sightseeing flight over Pretoria flew so dangerously low over a road that he severed an overhead power line with his propeller.

The pilot also shone his landing light at oncoming vehicles on the M35 Soutpan Road in the Soshanguve area on the afternoon of September 5 last year, his passengers told a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) investigator.

The four-seater Cessna 172 Skyhawk, which was rented from Eage Air Flight School, survived the collision with the power cable.

But according to the CAA “limited serious incident investigation report”, the pilot asked his passengers to lie about what happened and blame a student pilot who flew the plane the previous day for damage to the propeller.

The report said the rented aircraft also exceeded its maximum take off weight by 5.5%.