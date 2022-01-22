South Africa

‘Please don’t call me!’: Mboweni has no ‘connections’ for people looking for jobs or contracts

22 January 2022 - 14:00
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

If you’re looking for a job or contract connection, Tito Mboweni is NOT your plug. 

Mboweni, on Wednesday, shared that nothing irked him more than people taking shortcuts and not following procedures to get a job or contract. 

He made it known that he was not the guy to contact for connections, saying he doesn’t have any. 

“There is nothing that irritates me more than when people ask me to call people or connections for this or that job or contract,” lamented Mboweni.

“Follow the procedures and standing orders. Please don’t call me for that kind of thing. I don’t have connections.”

This is not the first time Mboweni has made it known that he is not into dodgy business.

Last year, the former finance minister shared his “observation” that those involved in corruption are often the loudest. 

“In my observation, the most corrupt among us sing and speak the loudest. They always claim to be the most revolutionary of all. Meanwhile back at the ranch,” said Mboweni.

Previously, while delivering a lecture at Rhodes University on values-based leadership, Mboweni spoke out against the harsh effects of corruption on economic growth.

He said leaders who used their position to steal contributed to the deterioration of society.

“Sadly, there are too many people in positions of leadership and power throughout the global political, economic and financial system who do not seem to realise the consequences of participating in or condoning corruption,” said Mboweni.

“There is no 'excusable' corruption. Whatever the form of corruption, it is imperative that the perpetrators are pursued and face the full wrath of the law. It is only then that we can halt the pervasive rot in all sectors of our society.”

On social media, Mboweni’s irksomeness about being called for favours drew mixed reactions, with some saying he was just fronting. 

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

