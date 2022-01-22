‘Please don’t call me!’: Mboweni has no ‘connections’ for people looking for jobs or contracts

If you’re looking for a job or contract connection, Tito Mboweni is NOT your plug.

Mboweni, on Wednesday, shared that nothing irked him more than people taking shortcuts and not following procedures to get a job or contract.

He made it known that he was not the guy to contact for connections, saying he doesn’t have any.

“There is nothing that irritates me more than when people ask me to call people or connections for this or that job or contract,” lamented Mboweni.

“Follow the procedures and standing orders. Please don’t call me for that kind of thing. I don’t have connections.”