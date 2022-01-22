South Africa

Trio of Cape Town abalone poachers fined R100,000 each

22 January 2022 - 09:19
Three abalone poachers arrested for running an illegal processing facility have been fined R100,000 each.
Image: Hawks

Three abalone poachers have been fined R100,000 each after they were bust for running an illegal processing facility in Cape Town.

Two Chinese nationals — Wu Jieyong, 22, and Ren Keng, 27 — and Zimbabwean Justice Jairo Moyo, 27, were convicted in the Parow magistrate's court on Thursday.

The men were arrested in October by a team comprising the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, crime intelligence, CapeNature and department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs.  

This followed a tipoff that they were operating an abalone processing facility in Parow East. They all pleaded guilty to multiple charges of possession of illegal abalone.

