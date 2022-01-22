Trio of Cape Town abalone poachers fined R100,000 each

Three abalone poachers have been fined R100,000 each after they were bust for running an illegal processing facility in Cape Town.

Two Chinese nationals — Wu Jieyong, 22, and Ren Keng, 27 — and Zimbabwean Justice Jairo Moyo, 27, were convicted in the Parow magistrate's court on Thursday.

The men were arrested in October by a team comprising the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, crime intelligence, CapeNature and department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs.