COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Experts warn against quick ending of Covid state of disaster

January 23 2022 - 06:00

Experts warn against quick ending of Covid state of disaster

The end of the Covid state of disaster was flagged on Wednesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa but experts told the Sunday Times that this should not happen in a hurry.

They said a delay is needed to develop and promulgate regulations that will allow government departments to keep managing Covid interventions.

The DA, which has been leading calls for the state of disaster to be ended, said this had always been known. “It is something that should have been done a long time ago,” said party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.