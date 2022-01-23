COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Experts warn against quick ending of Covid state of disaster
January 23 2022 - 07:15
Covid-19 complications give SA steel sector a shot in the arm
January 23 2022 - 06:49
If you do anything, do it for love
Disagreement turns to tragedy when any person on either side of the vaccine wall rejoices at the death of an adversary
January 23 2022 - 06:00
Experts warn against quick ending of Covid state of disaster
The end of the Covid state of disaster was flagged on Wednesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa but experts told the Sunday Times that this should not happen in a hurry.
They said a delay is needed to develop and promulgate regulations that will allow government departments to keep managing Covid interventions.
The DA, which has been leading calls for the state of disaster to be ended, said this had always been known. “It is something that should have been done a long time ago,” said party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.
This weekend take care of and prioritize your #mentalhealth— NIOH (@nioh_sa) January 21, 2022
Since the start of the #COVID19 pandemic there has been an estimated 53 million people with major depression & 76 million people with anxiety disorders. @TheSADAG @CovidCommsSA @nicd_sa @businessforsa #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/4La3RwM95T
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.