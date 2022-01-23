South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Experts warn against quick ending of Covid state of disaster

23 January 2022 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
People sitting in a cafe react as a protester wearing a costume and holding a placard reading "Vaccinated, I am coming for you" stands by the window, during a demonstration against the Covid-19 passport restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Barcelona, Spain, January 22, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Albert Gea

January 23 2022 - 07:15

Covid-19 complications give SA steel sector a shot in the arm

 

January 23 2022 - 06:49

If you do anything, do it for love

Disagreement turns to tragedy when any person on either side of the vaccine wall rejoices at the death of an adversary

January 23 2022 - 06:00 

Experts warn against quick ending of Covid state of disaster

The end of the Covid state of disaster was flagged on Wednesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa but experts told the Sunday Times that this should not happen in a hurry.

They said a delay is needed to develop and promulgate regulations that will allow government departments to keep managing Covid interventions.

The DA, which has been leading calls for the state of disaster to be ended, said this had always been known. “It is something that should have been done a long time ago,” said party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.

