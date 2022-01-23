Durban residents warned about potentially harmful smoke from CBD fire

Residents of Durban have been warned of “possible harmful smoke” from a fire which started in the city centre on Friday.

The blaze at the China Emporium on Dr Pixley kaSeme (formerly West) Street was still burning, and firefighting operations were still under way to prevent it spreading to neighbouring buildings, the eThekwini municipality said in a statement on Sunday.

The city said that it's environmental health department wanted to warn residents about “fumes” coming from the building.

“Operations to control the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings is under way and the city’s fire and emergency services remain on site to extinguish smouldering debris in the affected building.

“With smoke still emanating from the building, the public is urged to take precautions when in the area. Areas affected may vary depending on wind direction, and currently include Durban Central, Berea, Musgrave, Congela, Glenwood, Wilsons Wharf and Maydon Wharf.

“Residents are advised to close their windows and doors and to put wet cloths over ventilators until the smoke clears. When it clears residents are advised to air out their homes. It is estimated that the smoke may last for a few days,” said city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.