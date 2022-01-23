South Africa

More than 20,000 people sign DA's petition to object to Eskom’s request for a 20.5% electricity hike

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
23 January 2022 - 12:00
Eskom's proposed price hike continues to draw backlash. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Thousands have shared their outrage and frustration at Eskom’s proposed tariff hike of 20.5% from April 1, with more than 20,000 people signing a petition against the increase.

Eskom justified the price hike by citing spending on power supplied by independent producers, a carbon tax and coal procurement. Research by Power Optimal found the price of electricity increased by 753%, while inflation was 134%, between 2007 and 2021.

“Eskom’s inability to provide a regular supply of electricity to consumers makes the entity’s demand for a massive tariff increase not only outrageous but also out of touch with the rising cost of living for the average South African consumer,” the DA said in its petition.

It said it “cannot allow poor South Africans to once again bear the brunt of the ANC government's failings and mismanagement”.

The message has clearly resonated with citizens because the petition amassed more than 20,000 votes within hours of its official launch on Thursday.

The proposal has also been rejected by the Tshwane and Cape Town municipalities, among others.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams accused the power utility of disregarding guidelines in its proposal.

“The unfortunate reality is that even with these proposed excessive price hikes, Eskom services are not guaranteed as residents and businesses continue to experience regular electricity outages,” Williams added

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he had written to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to withdraw the application. 

He claimed the proposed price hike was unfair and unjustifiable.

