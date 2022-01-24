South Africa

Case against self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi postponed

24 January 2022 - 16:17
Sandile Shezi has been charged with defrauding his business partner.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/TimesLIVE

The fraud case against self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi has been postponed to next month.

Shezi appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court, Gauteng, on Monday. His case was postponed to February 2 for further investigations.

Shezi has been charged with defrauding his business partner and shareholder in his business, Global Forex Institute (GFI), out of R500,000.

GFI is marketed as a forex-trading training institute which helps people set up their own trading platforms.

Shezi ran his business from offices in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal, Sandton,  Faerie Glen in Pretoria and the Cape Town CBD, reported the Sunday Times.

Shezi denied the allegations in an interview with the publication.

“We are not a financial services provider. These shareholders signed up, not for investments but for our education programme. Our training includes technical analysis, fundamentals and a bit of this and that. You go through us to run your own small personal portfolio, not to trade for HSBC,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Self-proclaimed 'millionaire' Sandile Shezi's fraud case postponed to next year

Shezi briefly appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court in Johannesburg on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today

SA’s youngest self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi forfeited the bail money he had previously paid because he arrived at court late on Wednesday.
News
2 months ago

'Youngest' self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi in court for fraud

SA’s youngest self-proclaimed millionaire, Sandile Shezi, has appeared in court charged with allegedly defrauding his business partner.
News
3 months ago
