City of Tshwane condemns burglary at Gazankulu clinic, 25 computers taken

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
24 January 2022 - 19:16
Burglars broke into Gazankulu clinic in Pretoria and took away 25 desktop computers and other equipment on Friday.
The city of Tshwane has condemned a burglary at the Gazankulu clinic in Saulsville on Friday.

Intruders used crowbars to force access into the building, damaging the main gate and doors. Twenty-five desktop computers and other pieces of equipment were stolen. However, no medication was taken.

“As MMC for health, I visited the clinic this morning to assess the damage, and it is extensive,” said Rina Marx, member of the mayoral committee for health in Tshwane.

She said the criminal act was not only an attack on city property, but a direct attack on the residents of Saulsville and Atteridgeville as it affects service provision to the community.

She said the clinic is one of four municipal clinics that provide primary healthcare services to the greater Atteridgeville area.

“It also provides an important supporting service to the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the city.”

Marx said the clinic was operational again though filing and other administrative functions must now be done manually.

“The personnel are shaken by the incident but continue to provide the best possible service to the patients. I would like to appeal to our communities to work together with the city and take co-ownership of critical infrastructure. It is important for communities to have an interest in the safekeeping of facilities that provide services to local residents,” Marx said.

She said the city’s officials are working closely with the police  to bring the perpetrators to book.

