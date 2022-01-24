Ex-security guard accused of R4m theft chooses to stay behind bars
Bathobile Mlangeni, the former SBV security guard who made headlines for her alleged brazen theft of R4m in 2019, has chosen to abandon her quest for bail.
The 31-year-old made a brief appearance in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday. Her case was quickly postponed after her lawyer told the court she was no longer pursuing bail.
Dressed in a pink shirt, black jeans and white sneakers, Mlangeni walked out of the courtroom and sat on the stairs leading to the court holding cells after the postponement of her case.
She is expected back in court on February 18.
She was arrested earlier this month after an alleged tip-off to the police that she was living in Zola, Soweto.
Despite her name and photograph appearing in newspapers, the former guard managed to evade the police for more than two years.
TimesLIVE reports indicate the former guard was hiding in plain sight and living in Soweto. It was said she appeared to be struggling for cash.
None of the R4m has been recovered.
Mlangeni, who worked for a security company that processes, moves and manages cash and high-value assets, was on duty at the time of the alleged crime at the Mall of Africa in July 2019. She allegedly cut open two bulk cash bags and transferred the money into refuse bags that she placed in a trolley and pushed out of the centre.
TimesLIVE
