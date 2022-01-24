Ex-security guard accused of R4m theft chooses to stay behind bars

Bathobile Mlangeni, the former SBV security guard who made headlines for her alleged brazen theft of R4m in 2019, has chosen to abandon her quest for bail.

The 31-year-old made a brief appearance in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday. Her case was quickly postponed after her lawyer told the court she was no longer pursuing bail.

Dressed in a pink shirt, black jeans and white sneakers, Mlangeni walked out of the courtroom and sat on the stairs leading to the court holding cells after the postponement of her case.

She is expected back in court on February 18.