South Africa

Fire at Waterkloof Air Force base being investigated

Blaze started at about 7pm on Sunday and was put out within an hour

24 January 2022 - 05:57 By TimesLIVE
A screenshot from a video circulating on social media shows a fire at the bulk fuel depot at the Waterkloof Air Force base on Sunday night.
Image: Screenshot

A fire broke out at the Waterkloof Air Force base in Pretoria on Sunday evening, the SA National Defence Force confirmed.

The fire started at 7pm and was put out within the hour, said spokesperson Brig-Gen Andries Mahapa.

He said the fire started at the bulk fuel depot.

“The cause of the fire, the magnitude of damage and cost of the damage to the bulk fuel depot will form part of an investigation that will interrogate all events and/or incidents that might have led to the fire at the base.

“No structural damage was reported,” said Mahapa.

TimesLIVE

