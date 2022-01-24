Fire at Waterkloof Air Force base being investigated
Blaze started at about 7pm on Sunday and was put out within an hour
24 January 2022 - 05:57
A fire broke out at the Waterkloof Air Force base in Pretoria on Sunday evening, the SA National Defence Force confirmed.
The fire started at 7pm and was put out within the hour, said spokesperson Brig-Gen Andries Mahapa.
Reports of a fire at the Waterkloof Airbase in Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/0BOgFSEVWI— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 23, 2022
He said the fire started at the bulk fuel depot.
“The cause of the fire, the magnitude of damage and cost of the damage to the bulk fuel depot will form part of an investigation that will interrogate all events and/or incidents that might have led to the fire at the base.
“No structural damage was reported,” said Mahapa.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.