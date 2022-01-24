No injuries as Metrorail train sets collide outside Soshanguve, Pretoria

Two Metrorail train sets were involved in a collision near Soshanguve station outside Pretoria on Monday morning, resulting in damage but no injuries.

Metrotrail said a train en route to Mabopane station experienced a technical fault outside Soshanguve station about 5.30am on Monday.

“The technical team, upon attending to the fault by uncoupling the set, experienced a roll back of the set on to the other set, causing a collision,” Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.

She said the train set had eight staff members and no commuters at the time of the incident.