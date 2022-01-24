South Africa

No injuries as Metrorail train sets collide outside Soshanguve, Pretoria

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
24 January 2022 - 18:12
A train set rolled back on to another set when technicians attending to a fault uncoupled one of the sets.
Image: Metrorail

Two Metrorail train sets were involved in a collision near Soshanguve station outside Pretoria on Monday morning, resulting in damage but no injuries.

Metrotrail said a train en route to Mabopane station experienced a technical fault outside Soshanguve station about 5.30am on Monday.

“The technical team, upon attending to the fault by uncoupling the set, experienced a roll back of the set on to the other set, causing a collision,” Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.

She said the train set had eight staff members and no commuters at the time of the incident.

She said that as a result, the first Metrorail train from Mabopane to Pretoria was delayed by 30 minutes but all other trains were operating on schedule.

“The estimated damage to the new rolling stock is not yet known and assessors are at the scene,” Mofokeng said.

She said there was no damage to the railway infrastructure.

“Investigations are  under way. Metrorail train services are not affected and no further delays are expected,” Mofokeng said.

TimesLIVE

