SA companies urged to become 'whale safe' and avoid deep-sea collisions

Many maritime companies pride themselves on workplace safety, but are they “whale safe”?

Italy-based sustainability organisation Friend of the Sea is still waiting for its first whale-safe signup after launching last year. The organisation promotes ocean sustainability via a certification system for various industry activities, from fishing to aquaculture.

To date two SA companies have joined, one for aquaculture and the other for fisheries, but so far nobody is whale safe.

The whale campaign targets mainly shipping and cruise line companies to save whales from collisions.

“Due to SA’s long coastline and large population of humpback whales, it is a particularly important story to share in the region,” said Friend of the Sea spokesperson Alessandra Marra.