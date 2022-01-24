South Africa

SA companies urged to become 'whale safe' and avoid deep-sea collisions

Collisions kill an estimated 20,000 whales annually worldwide

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
24 January 2022 - 12:44
The carcass of a whale being towed out of Table Bay.
The carcass of a whale being towed out of Table Bay.
Image: Colin Greyvensteyn

Many maritime companies pride themselves on workplace safety, but are they “whale safe”?

Italy-based sustainability organisation Friend of the Sea is still waiting for its first whale-safe signup after launching last year. The organisation promotes ocean sustainability via a certification system for various industry activities, from fishing to aquaculture.

To date two SA companies have joined, one for aquaculture and the other for fisheries, but so far nobody is whale safe.

The whale campaign targets mainly shipping and cruise line companies to save whales from collisions.

“Due to SA’s long coastline and large population of humpback whales, it is a particularly important story to share in the region,” said Friend of the Sea spokesperson Alessandra Marra.

OPINION | Nanosatellite launch is a big step forward for African space science

MDASat is designed to collect data that will enhance the security and protection of SA marine resources.
Ideas
1 hour ago

“To be certified, companies must commit to a designated list of sustainability requirements. For whales, these include slowing down in high-risk areas, collaborating with research institutions to report whale sightings and many others.

“Compliance is verified via a yearly external audit and [in some cases] the use of CCTVs on board vessels. This is true for both the whale safe certification and our more well-known fisheries and aquaculture certifications,” she said.

Whale collisions pose a threat to shipping and ocean conservation efforts. Experts fear many collisions go unreported. As many as 20,000 whales are killed annually in shipping collisions, according to Friend of the Sea.

“Various conservation organisations consider this one of the top threats to the species.”

Shipping companies are ranked in terms of their efforts to reduce strikes, and collision high-risk areas have been identified.

SA marine biologists report an encouraging increase in humpback numbers in recent years, with a large “super-pod” moving along the Atlantic seaboard.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Clifton beach reopens after officials remove humpback whale carcass

The 9m whale washed ashore on Tuesday and has since been towed off the beach.
News
2 weeks ago

Part of Clifton beach cordoned off after humpback whale washes ashore

A 9m whale carcass washed up on one of Cape Town’s top tourist beaches on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

SA's ocean economy gets a boost as satellites are launched into space

The Software Defined Radio payload being used in the mission aims to enhance the security and protection of SA marine resources.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News
  2. How R4m theft fugitive hid in plain sight for two years News
  3. Redi Tlhabi takes aim at Malema: ‘You’re a 10 percenter on national landscape ... South Africa
  4. Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court News
  5. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA