Which drugs can be used to treat Covid-19 besides vaccines?

Baricitinib is a Janus kinase inhibitor, a class of drugs used to treat autoimmune conditions, blood and bone marrow cancers and rheumatoid arthritis. It is an oral drug, used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody drug used for treating mild or moderate Covid-19 in patients at high risk of hospitalisation. This includes patients who are older, immunocompromised, have underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension and obesity and those who are unvaccinated.

“Studies are ongoing on the effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies against Omicron but early laboratory studies show sotrovimab retains its activity.

“The panel of experts developing the guidelines also looked at two other drugs for severe and critical Covid-19, ruxolitinib and tofacitinib. Given their uncertain effects, WHO made a conditional recommendation against their use,” said the organisation.