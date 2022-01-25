Cape Town’s Covid-19 camp for homeless ‘incurred R42m irregular spending’

More than R42m spent to rent marquees for a controversial camp for homeless people in Cape Town has been declared irregular expenditure by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Shortly after the Covid-19 lockdown was announced in March 2020, the City of Cape Town decided to relocate 1,600 people to eight marquees at Strandfontein sports field.

It opened on March 31 and closed less than two months later after widespread condemnation by human rights organisations about conditions there.

One of the leading critics, GOOD politician Brett Herron, complained to SIU investigators probing procurement related to Covid-19 that irregular contracts had been awarded to the value of R52.8m.

The biggest contract, worth R42,120,785, went to Downings Marquee Rentals, which describes itself on its website as “the leading marquee tent infrastructure company in SA”.