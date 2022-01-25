Charitable elderly KZN farmer found beaten and stabbed to death in garden

There has been an outpouring of grief over the murder of an elderly KwaZulu-Natal midlands cattle farmer who was found beaten and stabbed in his garden on Monday.

It is understood the body of Hedley Brown, 70, was found by an employee at his farm near Howick.

According to Midlands Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a team was dispatched on Monday morning to deal with a “farm attack”.

“Upon arrival it was found one person sustained fatal injuries and was found tied up outside the house in the garden. The patient was declared deceased by paramedics on the scene.

“All local authorities were in attendance. The cause of the incident is under investigation by local authorities,” said Midlands EMS.