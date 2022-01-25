Charitable elderly KZN farmer found beaten and stabbed to death in garden
There has been an outpouring of grief over the murder of an elderly KwaZulu-Natal midlands cattle farmer who was found beaten and stabbed in his garden on Monday.
It is understood the body of Hedley Brown, 70, was found by an employee at his farm near Howick.
According to Midlands Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a team was dispatched on Monday morning to deal with a “farm attack”.
“Upon arrival it was found one person sustained fatal injuries and was found tied up outside the house in the garden. The patient was declared deceased by paramedics on the scene.
“All local authorities were in attendance. The cause of the incident is under investigation by local authorities,” said Midlands EMS.
Brown was formerly from Amanzimtoti on the south coast, where he was a renowned local rugby player.
The Amanzimtoti Rugby Club said in a Facebook post: “Our Terrier Hearts are broken today. We are deeply saddened by the news that a legend of Toti rugby, Hedley James Brown, became a victim of another senseless farm murder over the past weekend.”
A community member said in another post that the community was shocked and devastated by the news of Brown’s death.
“Hedley had a cattle farm and was very giving and well-known in the local community.”
It is understood Brown’s wife died recently.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Brown had suffered assault wounds to his face and was stabbed twice in his back. He said three firearms and a laptop were stolen.
Mbele said cases of murder and robbery were being investigated.
