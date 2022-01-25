South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New York judge strikes down state mask mandate

25 January 2022 - 06:04 By TIMESLIVE
A medical staff member of a hospital collects a swab sample from a man for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Mexico City, Mexico, January 24 2022.
A medical staff member of a hospital collects a swab sample from a man for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Mexico City, Mexico, January 24 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

January 25 2022 - 06:00

New York judge strikes down state mask mandate

A New York judge struck down the state's mask mandate on Monday, ruling that it was unconstitutional and a violation of state law, according to the court decision.

Judge Thomas Rademaker, of New York State Supreme Court on Long Island, wrote in his decision, which apparently takes effect immediately, that the state legislature last year curbed any governor's ability to issue decrees, such as a mask mandate, amid a declared state of emergency.

The legislature's action "prevents the type of mandates and directives that former Governor Cuomo included in his various COVID-19 related Executive Orders," the judge wrote. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, "We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately."

"My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Hochul said.

Rademaker wrote in his decision that he had no doubt there was good intention behind the mask mandate and said his ruling is not intended "in any way to question or otherwise opine on the efficacy, need, or requirement of masks as a means or tool in dealing with the COVID-19 virus."

-Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News
  2. Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank South Africa
  3. How R4m theft fugitive hid in plain sight for two years News
  4. Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court News
  5. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA