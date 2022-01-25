Following in EFF footsteps? Labour department to conduct ‘mega-blitz inspections’ at restaurants and hotels

The labour department is conducting “mega-blitz inspections” at hospitality venues this week to ensure businesses are following proper employment protocols.

The inspections, which will be led by inspector-general Aggy Moiloa, chief inspector Tibor Szana and the Western Cape provincial chief inspector David Esau, are set to take place until Friday in the Cape Town metropole, Cape Winelands and Overberg regions of the Western Cape.

The team consisting of specialists will check for compliance of occupational health and safety, minimum wage and the unemployment insurance fund (UIF).

The Department of Home Affairs and SA Police Services (SAPS) will also form part of the blitz inspections to ensure all institutions such as hotels, bed and breakfast facilities and restaurants are fully inspected.

Esau said, considering the effect Covid-19 has had on the sector in the last two years, it was important to reinforce compliance to labour laws and ensure employers still uphold the basic conditions in the workplace, while also maintaining the health and safety of workers at all times.

He said employers can ensure that their house is in order before inspectors make their way to their premises.

“We are changing how we do things by informing employers prior on the necessary documents that we need when we arrive. With this approach, employers have no reason to tell us they did not prepare the necessary papers for us.

“We are leaving no gaps for excuses. Books that are in order should be able to save both the employer and the inspector time to do the necessary inspection”, said Esau.