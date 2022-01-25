POLL | Would you be able to compete in a Bible verse challenge?
Zimbabwean “prophet” Passion Java is making waves online after he challenged celebs and ordinary South Africans to a Bible verse challenge for R2m.
In a video shared on Instagram, Java encouraged young people and musicians, including Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Maphorisa and Master KG, to answer questions about the Bible for R50,000 each.
“I am here with R2m as I’m challenging Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Maphorisa and my friend Master KG to answer these questions and you will receive R2m,” he said.
There are no details pertaining to the challenge and none of the celebrities called to take part have responded.
It is also unclear if the challenge will happen or if it is just a publicity stunt.
Many weighed in about it on social media, with some saying they would be up for the challenge while others said their Bible knowledge is a little lacking.
Java’s spokesperson Boss Lashaan told News24 the challenge will take place in Johannesburg “in the coming weeks”.
“Youngsters look up to these musicians. They are well-known locally and internationally. I (Java) chose to add them to the challenge because if youngsters can see their favourite stars are able to live normal lives while living a Christian lifestyle, then maybe they will want to change their lives. It’s a start.”
