POLL | Would you be able to compete in a Bible verse challenge?

Zimbabwean “prophet” Passion Java is making waves online after he challenged celebs and ordinary South Africans to a Bible verse challenge for R2m.

In a video shared on Instagram, Java encouraged young people and musicians, including Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Maphorisa and Master KG, to answer questions about the Bible for R50,000 each.

“I am here with R2m as I’m challenging Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Maphorisa and my friend Master KG to answer these questions and you will receive R2m,” he said.

There are no details pertaining to the challenge and none of the celebrities called to take part have responded.

It is also unclear if the challenge will happen or if it is just a publicity stunt.

Many weighed in about it on social media, with some saying they would be up for the challenge while others said their Bible knowledge is a little lacking.