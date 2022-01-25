South Africa

Six suspects arrested after failing to pay for fuel for stolen vehicle

The six freeloaders had allegedly tried to scam the filling station and the owner of the VW microbus.
Police have nabbed a group of men who fled a petrol station in a stolen vehicle after failing to pay for fuel at Dewetsdorp, Free State, over the weekend.

It is alleged that on Sunday evening, the group pulled into the filling station in a black Volkswagen microbus.

“The bank card was declined as they were making a payment for the fuel and they fled the scene.

“The police were called and, on arrival, initiated a preliminary investigation. The information led the police to Riverside where the vehicle was found abandoned.

“The police went searching for the suspects on foot. All six suspects, with ages ranging from 23 to 45 years, were arrested.”

Labour department suspends operations at Atteridgeville office after break-in

The employment and labour department said computers and "other assets" were stolen during the burglary.
News
2 days ago

Police then discovered that a case of fraud had been opened at Navalsig police station in connection with the vehicle.

“An advertisement to sell the microbus was placed on social media networks by a seller living in Estoire,” said Lt-Col Thabo Covane, Free State police spokesperson.

One of the suspects made a deal to purchase the vehicle. 

“The unsuspecting seller handed over the documents and the microbus.

“After the suspect had left with the vehicle, the seller noticed that the transaction was cancelled.”

The suspects are still in police custody. They will appear in the Dewetsdorp magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

