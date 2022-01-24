Steinhoff wins approval for $1.6bn global settlement

Steinhoff International Holdings NV can start paying out a $1.6bn (about R24.4bn) settlement to investors who lost out in the wake of the retailer’s 2017 accounting scandal, drawing a line under years of legal battles.

The plan to resolve more than $8bn (about R122bn) of combined claims was approved by a SA high court on Monday, the final hurdle the company needed to overcome. The proposal had already been signed off on in the Netherlands, where Steinhoff is registered, while some parties who initially opposed the deal had agreed to settle.

Steinhoff has been battling to survive for more than four years since auditors refused to sign off on its accounts, leading to a dramatic share price collapse and the start of police and regulatory investigations in Europe and SA.

A litany of inflated profits and asset values later emerged, and the company has been forced to sell a range of global retail assets to raise funds.

“This is done and dusted and behind us,” Steinhoff’s former chairperson Christo Wiese, who was also the company’s biggest shareholder at the time of the collapse, said by phone.

“Though no doubt there will be further chapters, because the people responsible for the fraud, that still has to be sorted out.”