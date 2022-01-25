South Africa

Three arrested in Johannesburg for Kimberley house robbery

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
25 January 2022 - 21:21

B

A joint operation led to the arrest of these three men in Johannesburg in connection with a house robbery in Kimberley last month. During that incident, a robber was killed and another was arrested.
A joint operation led to the arrest of these three men in Johannesburg in connection with a house robbery in Kimberley last month. During that incident, a robber was killed and another was arrested.
Image: SAPS

Three men who were on the run after a house robbery in Kimberley last month were caught in Johannesburg recently, police said on Tuesday.

On December 20, an armed robber was shot dead and a bystander was wounded in a shoot-out after a home invasion and robbery in Moghul Park. Another robber was arrested after the robbery and three fled the scene.

The Northern Cape SAPS provincial organised crime detectives, Gauteng crime intelligence and Johannesburg Metro police followed up on information regarding a recent house robbery in Kimberley.

“Three adult males were arrested in Johannesburg recently and appeared in court on January 24,” Northern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said on Tuesday.

Kock said the case was postponed until Friday for a formal bail application. 

“Police also confiscated a Ford Ranger bakkie as it was allegedly used in the commission of (the) crime.”

 TimesLIVE

Pupils pay tribute to ‘amazing’ slain deputy principal

Pupils at Phomolong Secondary School in Thembisa could on Monday be seen carrying candles, while flowers have been placed at the gate where ...
News
1 day ago

Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank

A specialist engineer at Absa who allegedly fraudulently transferred R103m into six different bank accounts over four months has been arrested by the ...
News
1 day ago

Boyfriend was angry when first plot to kill Tshegofatso Pule failed, says hit man

Alleged co-conspirator gives court a graphic account of the build-up to the murder, which ‘was meant to look like a suicide’
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News
  2. Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank South Africa
  3. How R4m theft fugitive hid in plain sight for two years News
  4. Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court News
  5. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News

Latest Videos

‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...