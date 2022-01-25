Tshegofatso Pule arranged her own lift in a huff: Ntuthuko Shoba to her cousin

Murder-accused Ntuthuko Shoba told the family of Tshegofatso Pule the last time he had seen her, she had left his place annoyed after he had continuously received calls from his girlfriend in her presence.

Shoba told Pule’s cousin Palesa Senokoane that Pule told him she was being picked up by someone from his home in Westlake, Florida, on the West Rand. He said he never heard from her again.

This version was delivered by Senokoane as she took the stand to deliver testimony in the second day of Shoba’s trial in the high court in Johannesburg.

He stands accused of either ordering or participating in the murder of the heavily pregnant Pule in June 2020. Her unborn baby girl, believed to be Shoba’s, also did not survive.

Senokoane told the court that on June 4 that year, the day the state believes Pule was murdered, she had spoken to her.

“She called me via WhatsApp. We were talking about the list of the child’s clothing that they needed to buy. When I spoke to her, Shoba was in the background. I had asked her where she was because it was late and she replied that she was at Shoba’s at Westlake, Florida. It was about 9pm. I asked her to call me once she gets home,” said Senokoane.

That was the last conversation they ever had.

On Friday June 5 2020, Senokoane said she called Pule’s phone but the call went unanswered. It was the same on the Saturday. “I called her but it was just ringing. The third time I tried it that day, it was switched off.”