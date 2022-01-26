Bail granted for North West woman who 'ordered hit on family' and her two co-accused

Family-murder accused Onthatile Sebati, accused of wiping out her parents and two siblings, was granted bail of R10,000 in a North West court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Elna Moolman granted Onthatile Sebati and her co-accused cousins, Tumelo Mokone and Kagiso Mokone, bail of R10,000 each in the Brits magistrate's court.

Their bail conditions include reporting to their nearest police station every Monday and Friday in the morning and evening.

“They should not move from their addresses. Should they decide to leave, they should inform the investigating officer of where they are going and the duration of their stay. Lastly, they should not contact each other directly or indirectly,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

It is alleged that Sebati conspired with her co-accused to kill her family members on December 6 2016, while the family was at home in Mmakau in the North West.

Her father, police constable Solomon Lucky Sebati, 42, mother Mmatshepo, 40, pregnant sister Tshegofatso, 19, and six-year-old brother Quinton were all shot dead.