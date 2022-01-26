South Africa

Broken driver’s licence card machine now ‘functioning day and night’

Repaired after more than two months

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
26 January 2022 - 12:08 By TIMESLIVE

The only machine in SA able to print driver’s licence cards, which has been broken since November 7 last year, has finally been repaired and is operational again.

The 20-year-old machine broke down in November, causing a backlog of licence renewal applications.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Wednesday that the machine had been fixed and was operational.

“Good morning SA. Yesterday I visited the staff at the DLCA (Driver’s Licence Card Agency) and spent the afternoon with them. The licensing card machine has been fixed and is in operation. The staff are pulling day and night shifts to ensure your licences are made and delivered,” Mbalula tweeted on Wednesday morning.

He also posted the following video:

Those with expired licences due to the pandemic lockdown and whose cards expired after March 26 2020 have been granted an extension by Mbalula and have until the end of March this year to get them renewed.

Civil society organisations have estimated that more than a million people are affected by the backlog.

