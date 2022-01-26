Concern as food prices increase by almost 9% within a year

South Africans have been hit hard by rising food prices with the cost of the basic household food basket increasing by nearly 9% in the last year.

This is according to the latest Household Affordability Index report released by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) on Wednesday.

The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

The average cost of the household food basket increased by R125.08 (2.9%), from R4,275.94 in December 2021 to R4,401.02 in January.

The index also showed the average cost of the food basket increased by R349.82 (8.6%), from R4,051.20 in January 2021 to R4,401.02 in January 2022.