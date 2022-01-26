Covid-19 supplies stolen at Western Cape schools over the holidays
The Western Cape education department recorded 41 burglary and vandalism incidents at schools during the December holidays.
“Most of the incidents were minor, with just two major incidents being reported,” said education MEC Debbie Schäfer.
The tally was a “significant decrease in comparison to the 59 incidents reported during the December 2020/January 2021 holidays, bearing in mind that the 2020/2021 holiday was much longer”.
“Items stolen included IT and audiovisual equipment, electrical cables and fixtures, fencing, water pipes and ablution fixtures, air-conditioning units, gas tanks, stationery, kitchen equipment, Covid-19 safety supplies, bicycles and workshop tools,” she said.
“There were also incidents of vandalism, particularly the smashing of windows, as well as damage to school buildings during burglaries.
“The cost of repairs and replacing stolen property is still being calculated and will add a further financial burden that neither the department nor our schools can afford.
“The education department provided holiday security to 477 schools over the December/January holiday, but in some instances security guards and cameras did not thwart determined criminals.”
TimesLIVE
