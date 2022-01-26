Gauteng records nearly 1,400 of SA's 4,500 new Covid-19 cases: NICD
SA recorded just more than 4,500 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with nearly 1,400 of them in Gauteng.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday that there were 4,514 new Covid-19 cases identified across SA.
Of the new cases, 1,376 were in Gauteng, 645 were in the Western Cape and 567 were in KwaZulu-Natal. No other province had more than 500 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.
This means that there have been 3,590,399 total confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded across SA to date.
The NICD also reported that, using health department data, there were 94 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded since Tuesday. But, due to an ongoing audit, it was determined that 20 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.
This brings the total fatalities to 94,491 to date.
There were also 183 hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 6,035.
TimesLIVE
