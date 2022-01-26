Johannesburg woman's dismissal for refusing to take Covid-19 jab is justified, says CCMA

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ruled that the dismissal of a woman for refusing to get vaccinated is justified.

Theresa Mulderij of Johannesburg worked as a business-related and training officer at Goldrush Group. She had been working for the company since 2018 and earned R13,000 a month at the time of her dismissal.

She went to the CCMA to lodge a dispute for unfair dismissal after she was fired from her job for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Her case was set down for hearing on January 10 at which she represented herself. The verdict was delivered on January 20.

Goldrush told the CCMA it had implemented mandatory vaccination after consultations with employees and unions over three months.

An overview of the benefit of vaccinating had been provided to employees who attended the consultations. Mulderij, however, refused to get vaccinated.

A representative of the company told the commission there was no other position in which she could be placed as she interacted with site owners and other employees.