Majestic scenes at Augrabies Falls with strong flows from Orange River
The Orange River water flow has increased at Augrabies Falls National Park to more than 3,000 cubic metres per second, says SA National Parks (SANParks).
Great viewing is expected for the next three weeks of the 56-metre high main falls, which cascade into the granite abyss of the Orange River Gorge.
“According to information received from the department of water & sanitation, it will remain at this flow until the weekend and then slowly decline over the next two weeks,” said SANParks.
Four viewing decks are open to witness the spectacle, though three decks were temporarily shut for safety reasons due to the high levels.
“Guests are requested to be cautious due to the slippery and wet conditions caused by the mist from the waterfall.”
The Augrabies Falls National Park looks spectacular. Visit the waterfall now with your family or friends and create your long lasting getaway trip memories #SummerNorthernCape #TravelLocal #Jab4Tourism. Photos by Augrabies Falls National Park. pic.twitter.com/4jUKCcjfX2— Northern Cape (@NorthernCapeSA) January 23, 2022
Augrabies Falls looking magnificent for the second year running @NorthernCapeSA @SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/mxZFDv31R3— Clare Appleyard (@clareappleyard) January 19, 2022
