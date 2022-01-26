South Africa

Majestic scenes at Augrabies Falls with strong flows from Orange River

26 January 2022 - 10:43 By TimesLIVE
High water levels are expected at the falls for the next three weeks.
High water levels are expected at the falls for the next three weeks.
Image: Augrabies Falls National Park

The Orange River water flow has increased at Augrabies Falls National Park to more than 3,000 cubic metres per second, says SA National Parks (SANParks).

Great viewing is expected for the next three weeks of the 56-metre high main falls, which cascade into the granite abyss of the Orange River Gorge.

“According to information received from the department of water & sanitation, it will remain at this flow until the weekend and then slowly decline over the next two weeks,” said SANParks.

Four viewing decks are open to witness the spectacle, though three decks were temporarily shut for safety reasons due to the high levels.

“Guests are requested to be cautious due to the slippery and wet conditions caused by the mist from the waterfall.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Storm Ana kills at least three people in Mozambique and Malawi, scores of homes destroyed

The storm has also triggered major power cuts in Malawi.
News
3 hours ago

Residents relive hellish experience in flood-prone Ladysmith

In 1987 Feroza Kharva was 23 when her family stood on the roof of their home on King Street in the small town of Ladysmith in northern KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
3 days ago

Residents evacuated after floods in North West as government declares national disaster

The heavy summer rains, which have caused damage to property, flooding, sinkholes and landslides across the country, have prompted the government to ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank South Africa
  2. ‘Ramaliar’ — Floyd Shivambu weighs in on Sisulu’s ‘apology’ South Africa
  3. Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court News
  4. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News
  5. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...