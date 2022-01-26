South Africa

Man accused of raping estranged wife granted R1,000 bail

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
26 January 2022 - 20:59
A man accused of raping his estranged wife last month has been granted bail of R1,000. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

The Mogwase magistrate’s court on Wednesday granted a man accused of raping his estranged wife last month bail of R1,000.

The state argued strongly against the granting of bail but the court deemed it to be in the interest of justice for the accused to get bail, North West National Prosecuting Authority  spokesperson Henry Mamothane said.

The man, 41, is facing charges of rape and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Mamothane said the man, who is separated from his wife, called and arranged for them to meet to discuss an urgent matter on December 29.

He went to pick up his wife from her parental home then drove towards a local mall, but changed directions and headed to their house near Mogwase, outside Rustenburg.

An argument ensued when they arrived home and the man allegedly assaulted and strangled the woman with a rope. He poured petrol on her and eventually raped her.

Mamothane said the case was postponed until February 7 for further investigation.

He said the court warned the accused to refrain from interfering with state witnesses.

