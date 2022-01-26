South Africa

Man accused of smashing court windows released on R500 bail

26 January 2022 - 07:27
Sibongile Dube, who is accused of breaking windows at the Vryburg magistrate's court, claimed his actions were driven by anger following jail sentences he served for separate offences.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44/ File photo

The man charged with smashing court windows in Vryburg in North West was granted  R500 bail, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). 

Sibongile Dube, 35, is charged with malicious damage to property. He appeared in the Vryburg magistrate’s court, where his case is set to resume on February 18.

“A Legal Aid attorney has been appointed to represent him. The state did not oppose his bail application as he is deemed not to be a flight risk and has a fixed address. Dube is barred from interfering with state witnesses.

“During his appearance in court on January 17, Dube opted to represent himself  and told the court he intends to plead guilty,” said NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

However, Dube later changed his mind and requested Legal Aid representation. 

Dube previously claimed his actions were driven by anger following a three-month jail sentence he served for failing to appear in court on a separate offence in June 2020.

“He alleges he had a valid reason for not attending court but was nonetheless sentenced. He also attributed his anger to a two-year sentence he received in 2009 for an assault case. 

“A security officer on duty on January 9 2022 heard windows being smashed, and on investigation saw the suspect running away from the scene,” Mamothame said.

The security officer gave chase and caught Dube. Police were called and he was arrested and officially charged.

