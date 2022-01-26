South Africa

Nine years for violating protection order, choking estranged wife at home

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
26 January 2022 - 19:43
The Palm Ridge magistrate's court has sentenced a man who violated a protection order and choked his estranged wife until she lost consciousness to nine years in jail.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44 / file photo

The Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday sentenced a man to an effective jail term of nine years for choking his estranged wife until she slipped into a coma, and for violating a protection order.

Matome John Dikgale pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, and violation of a protection order on October 1 2021 and was convicted on December 21 2021.

Nthabiseng Dikgale had moved out of their marital home as a result of abuse at the hands of the accused, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The victim approached the family court for an order to bar Dikgale from entering her new place of residence.

However, in September 2019, he ignored this order and unlawfully gained entry to the estate where Nthabiseng lived, requesting to see her.

He then assaulted and choked her until she lost consciousness.

The woman had summoned help from the estate’s security personnel, who arrived to find the man still choking her.

TimesLIVE

