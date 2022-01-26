South Africa

‘No amount of renewal will fix this’ — Five reactions to the SIU report into PPE corruption

26 January 2022 - 10:00
DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube called for action against those implicated in the SIU report. File photo.
DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube called for action against those implicated in the SIU report. File photo.
Image: Jaco Marais

The DA has welcomed the release of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) report into government’s spending of Covid-19 funds, calling for law enforcement to swiftly prosecute those found guilty.

This week the SIU finalised investigations into 4,549 contracts for the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE). Investigations into 476 service providers are continuing.

The release of the report comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to probe allegations relating to the misuse of Covid-19 funds in July 2020.

The special unit found more than 2,800 contracts were irregular, implicating 1,217 service providers who inappropriately and illegally gained millions from the health crisis.

It made 386 referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and three referrals for executive action.

The rand value of cash and assets to be recovered on the basis of the investigation is R551.5m. To date, R34m has been recovered.

Ramaphosa said the findings were unacceptable, but an important first step in government’s fight against corruption.

Ramaphosa authorises release of SIU report into PPE corruption

After an 18-month investigation, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday authorised the release of the final report of the Special Investigating Unit ...
Politics
1 day ago

CADRES AND TENDERPRENEURS TOOK ADVANTAGE

Welcoming the report, DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the party will analyse the report with a fine-tooth comb.

She said it was likely the money to be recovered was more than R551.5m.

“This was money earmarked to procure PPE and other life-saving resources during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly and true to form, cadres and tenderpreneurs took advantage while vulnerable and ill people were struggling to survive the devastation of the pandemic,” said Gwarube.

“We welcome the fact that referrals have been made to the NPA and we call on them to swiftly prosecute those who are guilty without fear or favour.

“A strong message needs to be sent to those who seek to profit off and loot the state. The only way to secure SA’s future is to ensure the wheels of justice continue turning.”

On social media, many, including UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and the GOOD party’s Brett Herron, also weighed in on the report.

Here is what they had to say:

‘It is time for Batohi to raise her hand’

‘Accountability and consequence?’

‘No amount of renewal will fix this’

‘We cannot allow these rotten apples to remain in public service’

READ MORE:

SIU wins confirmation of assets seizure in hospital fraud case

The Special Investigating Unit has won confirmation of a R7.9m interim preservation order in the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital matter.
News
1 day ago

Cape Town’s Covid-19 camp for homeless ‘incurred R42m irregular spending’

More than R42m spent to rent marquees for a controversial camp for homeless people in Cape Town has been declared irregular expenditure by the ...
News
1 day ago

R54m masks purchase lands Cape education officials in hot water

Three senior Western Cape education officials are under investigation over a R54m contract to supply cloth face masks.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank South Africa
  2. ‘Ramaliar’ — Floyd Shivambu weighs in on Sisulu’s ‘apology’ South Africa
  3. Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court News
  4. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News
  5. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...