‘No amount of renewal will fix this’ — Five reactions to the SIU report into PPE corruption

The DA has welcomed the release of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) report into government’s spending of Covid-19 funds, calling for law enforcement to swiftly prosecute those found guilty.

This week the SIU finalised investigations into 4,549 contracts for the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE). Investigations into 476 service providers are continuing.

The release of the report comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to probe allegations relating to the misuse of Covid-19 funds in July 2020.

The special unit found more than 2,800 contracts were irregular, implicating 1,217 service providers who inappropriately and illegally gained millions from the health crisis.

It made 386 referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and three referrals for executive action.

The rand value of cash and assets to be recovered on the basis of the investigation is R551.5m. To date, R34m has been recovered.

Ramaphosa said the findings were unacceptable, but an important first step in government’s fight against corruption.