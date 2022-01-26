SANDF returned controversially procured 'Covid-19 drug' to Cuba, MPs told

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) on Wednesday confirmed that it has returned 500,000 vials of the Heberon interferon alpha-2B Covid-19 drug to Cuba.

This follows instructions and recommendations by a ministerial task team and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on the illegal procurement of the drug which cost the taxpayer millions of rand.

SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya told parliament's portfolio committee on defence and military veterans that the defence force was instructed to either return the medicine or have it destroyed as it was due to expire.

“The SANDF has complied and sent the medicine back to Cuba. We are writing to Sahpra and the auditor-general as the interested parties that we felt we should be re-engaged after we complied,” said Maphwanya.

The task team was appointed in February 2021 to investigate a raft of allegations against the department of defence, particularly the SANDF, including the procurement of interferon.