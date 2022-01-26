South Africa

Security guard scam: Manager destroys career for R2m

26 January 2022 - 13:07 By TimesLIVE
A security company manager allegedly worked with area supervisors to recruit 56 fake employees who were paid approximately R5,000 each a month, which he pocketed. Stock photo.
A security company manager allegedly worked with area supervisors to recruit 56 fake employees who were paid approximately R5,000 each a month, which he pocketed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A security company manager accused of colluding with area supervisors to rake in cash from a “ghost employee” scam has been nabbed by the Hawks.

Col Katlego Mogale said the 49-year-old suspect was arrested in Johannesburg early on Wednesday.

He will appear soon in the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on charges of fraud and money laundering.

“Between 2019/2020 the suspect, who was employed as general manager by a security company, approached area supervisors working around North West to start recruiting ghost employees.

“The supervisors allegedly recruited about 56 ghost employees who were paid about R5,000 a month.

“The fictitious employees reportedly received monthly salaries in their fictitious bank accounts, which were later reversed by the suspect and deposited into his personal account.

“The suspect allegedly received undue payments of about R2.1m over 12 months.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SIU refers Magashule associate to the NPA over alleged PPE tender fraud

Close associates in the Free State of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule face possible prosecution after they were referred to the ...
News
4 hours ago

Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank

A specialist engineer at Absa who allegedly fraudulently transferred R103m into six different bank accounts over four months has been arrested by the ...
News
2 days ago

How R4m theft fugitive hid in plain sight for two years

Mlangeni is charged with theft after she allegedly strolled out of the Mall of Africa shopping centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, in July 2019 with a ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank South Africa
  2. ‘Ramaliar’ — Floyd Shivambu weighs in on Sisulu’s ‘apology’ South Africa
  3. Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court News
  4. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News
  5. How R4m theft fugitive hid in plain sight for two years News

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...