Security guard scam: Manager destroys career for R2m

A security company manager accused of colluding with area supervisors to rake in cash from a “ghost employee” scam has been nabbed by the Hawks.

Col Katlego Mogale said the 49-year-old suspect was arrested in Johannesburg early on Wednesday.

He will appear soon in the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on charges of fraud and money laundering.

“Between 2019/2020 the suspect, who was employed as general manager by a security company, approached area supervisors working around North West to start recruiting ghost employees.

“The supervisors allegedly recruited about 56 ghost employees who were paid about R5,000 a month.

“The fictitious employees reportedly received monthly salaries in their fictitious bank accounts, which were later reversed by the suspect and deposited into his personal account.

“The suspect allegedly received undue payments of about R2.1m over 12 months.”

TimesLIVE