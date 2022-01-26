Shoba was scared of me, so he would have paid for Pule's murder, says killer

Though convicted killer Muzikayise Malephane walked away without a cent after killing pregnant Soweto woman Tshegofatso Pule, he said he had been confident that the alleged mastermind behind the plot, Ntuthuko Shoba, would have paid him.

Malephane made this brazen statement on Wednesday when he took to the stand to testify in Shoba’s trial.

He confessed to shooting Pule and then hanging her lifeless body, alleging this was after receiving hit instructions from Shoba. He is serving a 20-year jail term for the murder.

Shoba is charged with murdering or conspiring to murder Pule as well as defeating the ends of justice. He has pleaded not guilty.

“I was going to get money from him [for helping him kill her]. He was going to give me money because, first, I would have blackmailed him. But he would have given me cash because he is scared or afraid of me, I know,” said Malephane.