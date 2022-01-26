South Africa

Three Tshwane men taken to hospital after being stung by swarm of bees

26 January 2022 - 16:05
Three men were taken to hospital after they were attacked by bees in Tshwane. Stock photo.
Three men were taken to hospital after they were attacked by bees in Tshwane. Stock photo.
Image: NATTHAPRAPHANIN JUNTRAKUL/123RF

Three men were admitted to hospital on Wednesday after being attacked by a swarm of bees at a house in Rooihuiskraal, Tshwane.

“ER24 arrived at [the residence] to find three men sitting on the pavement being assessed by another service,” said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Medics assessed the men and found they had sustained numerous stings.

They were treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

“It is understood that the three men had been working in the garden when the bees attacked,” Meiring said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Six workers attacked by bees in Ballito, two critical

Six people were attacked by a swarm of bees while mowing a lawn in Ballito, north of Durban, on Thursday morning.
News
2 weeks ago

Three hospitalised after attack by swarm of bees while boating in Port Alfred

Three people were taken to hospital after they were stung by a large swarm of bees while on a boat cruise on the Kowie River in Port Alfred in the ...
News
1 month ago

Cape honey bees suspected to have killed 63 African penguins

Preliminary investigations have indicated that 63 African penguins found dead at the Boulders African penguin colony in Simonstown were stung by a ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank South Africa
  2. ‘Ramaliar’ — Floyd Shivambu weighs in on Sisulu’s ‘apology’ South Africa
  3. Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court News
  4. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News
  5. Record-breaking weekend Cape temperatures will not be counted South Africa

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...