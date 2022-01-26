Tshegofatso Pule murder: Killer implicated Shoba after learning he gave police CCTV footage

The man who killed heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule in June 2020 and hanged her body from a tree has shared more details about the night she died.

Muzikayise Malephane revealed Pule was murdered in Noordgesig near Soweto before he dumped her body in Durban Deep.

He said when he made contact with Ntuthuko Shoba, the man he claims contracted him to kill Pule, he was only concerned about whether the job was done and where her cellphone was.

Malephane was testifying in Shoba’s trial. Shoba, the alleged father of Pule’s unborn baby, allegedly ordered the hit on her to conceal her pregnancy from a woman who witnesses identified as his wife.

Malephane detailed how he and Shoba had planned the murder, with the initial plan for her to be hanged at the Maraisburg bridge.

“After an earlier meeting with Shoba, my friends and I sat in my house drinking. I was waiting for the go-ahead call from Shoba to indicate I can come pick up Ms Pule. He called and I left the house and went to Florida. I kept trying to call him and he was trying to call me but there were network issues,” said Malephane.