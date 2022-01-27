COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | What does ‘endemic’ Covid actually mean? The experts don’t agree

January 27 2022 - 06:18

Unmasked: How officials and firms used Covid as a get-rich-quick scheme

The devastating Covid-19 pandemic was used as a get-rich-quick scheme by some government officials and business owners.

Instead of providing relief in the face of a virus — which up to Tuesday night had killed a confirmed 94,397 people in SA alone — these unscrupulous individuals “cynically exploited a public health crisis for personal gain”.

So said the Special Investigating Unit as it released the outcome of its probe into procurement associated with the coronavirus pandemic across all spheres of government.

The SIU report, released on Tuesday, detailed how contracts were awarded to prominent and influential individuals, as well as relatives of politicians and senior officials, without following supply chain management rules and regulations.