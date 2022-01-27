COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | What does ‘endemic’ Covid actually mean? The experts don’t agree
January 27 2022 - 06:18
Unmasked: How officials and firms used Covid as a get-rich-quick scheme
The devastating Covid-19 pandemic was used as a get-rich-quick scheme by some government officials and business owners.
Instead of providing relief in the face of a virus — which up to Tuesday night had killed a confirmed 94,397 people in SA alone — these unscrupulous individuals “cynically exploited a public health crisis for personal gain”.
So said the Special Investigating Unit as it released the outcome of its probe into procurement associated with the coronavirus pandemic across all spheres of government.
The SIU report, released on Tuesday, detailed how contracts were awarded to prominent and influential individuals, as well as relatives of politicians and senior officials, without following supply chain management rules and regulations.
January 27 2022 - 06:00
What does ‘endemic’ Covid actually mean? The experts don’t agree
Predicting how Covid-19 will behave next remains notoriously hard. Predicting how humans will react is much easier, since history can be a guide.
One of the most prescient articles written about the pandemic’s future was Gina Kolata’s May 2020 New York Times piece How Pandemics End, with historians of medicine describing society’s reactions to Ebola, bubonic plague and the 1918 flu pandemic. There’s a biological end to a pandemic, when cases and death rates fall, and a social end, when people get tired of being afraid, accept a certain amount of risk and resume social and commercial life. The social end sometimes comes first.
After two years of living with Covid, it’s not surprising that many folks are far less fearful of the virus and are eager to go back to a more normal existence. People want a word to describe the better future we envision. In 2020, we talked about herd immunity. In 2022, we say “endemic” instead.
