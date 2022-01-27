Muzikayise Malephane's number plate screw-up helped nail him, court hears

While self-confessed killer Muzikayise Malephane may have been under the impression that he was nailed for Tshegofatso Pule’s murder because Ntuthuko Shoba had betrayed him, it came to light that it may have been his own shoddiness that helped police nab him.

Under cross-examination in the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday, it emerged Malephane may have lost the fake number plate he had used to conceal his original number plate on the day of the crime.

Shoba’s lawyer said there was a camera on Albertina Sisulu Road, parallel to Main Reef Road where Malephane was captured in a silver-grey Jeep. The body of Pule, who had just been shot dead, was placed in the back seat.

“There is a camera on Albertina Sisulu that is parallel to Main Reef Road. That is how you were connected [to the crime],” said Norman Makhubela, who is representing Shoba.

“How is that possible because I used false number plates?” replied Malephane.