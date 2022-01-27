POLL | Are you surprised that Polo drivers are involved in most fatal accidents?

A study conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has confirmed what many of us have long suspected: Polo drivers are often the worst on the road.

The SA Fatal Crashes in Context study analysed crash data from October 1 2017 to June 30 2021 and Aarto speed infringement data from January 1 2019 to June 20 2021.

It found Volkswagen Polo drivers contributed to 16.7% of fatal crashes, followed by the Toyota Hilux at 14.2%.

The vehicles top the sales list in SA with 795,613 Polos and 592,021 Hilux bakkies on the road. The Toyota Quantum, a popular vehicle for minibus taxis, was involved in the third most fatal accident at 12.2%, despite having a much lower presence on the road.