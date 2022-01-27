South Africa

But so far no extensive damage nor casualties

R10m up in smoke fighting Western Cape bush fires so far this summer

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
27 January 2022 - 12:05
The mountain fire between Kleinmond and Hermanus burnt more than 5,000ha, including 10ha of commercial fynbos.
The mountain fire between Kleinmond and Hermanus burnt more than 5,000ha, including 10ha of commercial fynbos.
Image: TrafficSA/Twitter

The Western Cape has already spent more than R10m fighting wildfires during the current fire season, the province reported on Thursday.

Most of the expense relates to aerial support which costs up to R78,000 an hour for a large helicopter, said a statement from the office of Anton Bredell, MEC of local government, environmental affairs and development planning.  

“Up to the end of January, we have already provided support in 14 major wildfires and dozens of smaller fires at a cost of R10.168m to the provincial disaster budget,” Bredell said.

“The province works closely with municipalities, who also contribute accordingly towards these operations.”

The Western Cape government says aerial firefighting is by far the biggest expense when fighting fires.
The Western Cape government says aerial firefighting is by far the biggest expense when fighting fires.
Image: REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Bredell commended the province’s firefighting teams and said the majority of fires were extinguished within an hour of being reported.

“The past month again showed us the effectiveness of deploying aerial resources sooner than later. Though expensive, it often prevents small fires from growing into runaway wildfires which could ultimately result in serious damage to property and loss of life.

“Prioritising aerial support plays a large role in our success rate of extinguishing 90% of fires within the first hour, before they can potentially become runaway and uncontrollable blazes,” he said.

The Kleinmond fire earlier this month burnt 5,000ha, including 10ha of commercial fynbos. Fortunately there were no casualties or extensive damage to property, Bredell said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Firefighters battling Plett fire raging since noon on Sunday

There have been no lives lost or damage to infrastructure recorded as firefighters continue to battle a fire in Plettenberg Bay.
News
2 days ago

Cape Winelands fire: Team is saving properties from damage

The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s fire services continue to battle two fires in the mountain between Worcester, Robertson, and Touwsriver.
News
2 days ago

‘What happens if there is a fire and prisoners die?’

Parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services has resolved to summon the public works and infrastructure department to ...
Politics
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank South Africa
  2. Record-breaking weekend Cape temperatures will not be counted South Africa
  3. SIU refers Magashule associate to the NPA over alleged PPE tender fraud South Africa
  4. Transnet Freight Rail security boss ‘not qualified for the job’ News
  5. WATCH | She bought nothing fancy, I had no clue: R4m-theft accused security ... News

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...