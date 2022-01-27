Sanral bats away claims by Outa that it is in contempt of court

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Thursday denied it is in wilful defiance of a court order.

On Tuesday, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said it had filed an application in the high court in Pretoria to declare Sanral in contempt of court for not complying with a court order made in November last year.

The November 15 order directed Sanral to provide Outa with the records it had requested within 15 days.

Outa requested, through the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia), a copy of the toll concession contract Sanral concluded with Trans African Concessions (TRAC) and financial and other records.

The concession contract gives TRAC the right to operate the N4 toll road from Tshwane to Maputo in Mozambique.

Outa said Sanral had failed to oppose Outa’s high court application for access to the records and, once the order in November was granted, failed to comply with that order.