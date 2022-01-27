Your suspicion was correct: VW Polo drivers are the worst, RTMC study confirms

Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux and Toyota Quantum are the vehicle models involved the most in fatal crashes and account for the highest number of speed infringement fines issued.

This is the finding of a study conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

A study titled SA Fatal Crashes in Context which was published last month analysed data from October 1 2017 to June 30 2021, a period of almost four years.

It also analysed Aarto speed infringement data from January 1 2019 to June 20 2021, a period of almost three years.

“A total of 48,330 vehicles were involved in 37,583 fatal crashes with 45,232 deaths during the period, according to data on the RTMC’s national crash data management system.

“An analysis of the top 20 vehicle models involved in fatal crashes showed that the Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux and Toyota Quantum were involved in 43.2% of fatal crashes.

“The Volkswagen Polo came out on top, with a contribution of 16.7% of all fatal crashes, confirming what many South Africans have long suspected.

“It was followed closely by the Toyota Hilux which was involved in 14.2% of fatal crashes and the Toyota Quantum with a recorded 12.2% involvement in fatal crashes,” said Simon Zwane, RTMC spokesperson.