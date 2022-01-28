South Africa

Above-normal rainfall in mid-December, January: weather service

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
28 January 2022 - 19:39
The mid-summer season started off with above-normal rainfall over almost the entire country during December 2021, the SA Weather Service says. File image.
The mid-summer season started off with above-normal rainfall over almost the entire country during December 2021, the SA Weather Service says. File image.
Image: Amanda Khoza

SA observed above normal rainfall over almost the entire country from mid-December last year.

The rain continued into the first 20 days of January over the larger part of the country, with the exception of most coastal regions.

“The wetter than normal summer rainfall season so far can mostly be ascribed to the presence of the La Niña event,” the SA Weather Service said. It said the event was predicted to weaken towards the end of summer.

The service said in the most recent set of seasonal rainfall predictions both locally and internationally, the expected rainfall over SA for the remainder of this summer indicates enhanced probabilities for below-normal rainfall over the summer rainfall region.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tropical storm Ana has ‘weakened significantly’

Malawi should see some relief from the rain, but heavy showers will persist in central Mozambique and reach Zimbabwe on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

Record-breaking weekend Cape temperatures will not be counted

The SA Weather Service has announced that the searing weekend temperatures in the Western Cape and Northern Cape at the weekend will not be counted ...
News
3 days ago

Death toll from Ana rises to 86 as another storm brews to Africa's east

Tropical storm Ana has killed at least 86 people across southern and eastern Africa, with recovery operations ongoing as another storm threatens more ...
News
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wife joins Absa R103m theft suspect in the dock South Africa
  2. Record-breaking weekend Cape temperatures will not be counted South Africa
  3. Top KZN school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled ... South Africa
  4. SIU refers Magashule associate to the NPA over alleged PPE tender fraud South Africa
  5. From quotas to critical skills exchange — four changes proposed for foreign ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...
Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...