All online applicants for grades 1 and 8 in Gauteng placed

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
28 January 2022 - 21:50
Gauteng's education MEC says that as of Friday, all grade 1 and grade 8 pupils who applied for placement through the 2022 online admissions have been successfully placed. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Pay Less Images

All grade 1 and 8 learners who applied for admissions through the 2022 online admissions have been successfully placed, the Gauteng education department said on Friday.

“Our statistics indicate that we received 347,216 applications under the 2022 online admissions for grades 1 and 8.

“From this figure, 321,768 applicants had submitted their proof of residence and other required documentation to enable the department to facilitate their placements. As a result, a total of 129,779 grade 1 learners and 191,989 grade 8 learners were successfully placed,” the department said.

The department said since the opening of the late applications on January 12, it has placed 25,448 learners.

The department said education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has asked the management team of the department to immediately start a review of the online registration process and the concerns raised by parents on the system.

It said the report should be tabled before the new round of registrations.

“We are relieved that all grade 1 and 8 learners in Gauteng have now been placed under our online admissions system,” Lesufi said.

